Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
74
3

BREAKING: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces a multi-billion-dollar, two-month pause on government sales tax for a variety of items

The Canadian Independent
Nov 21, 2024
74
3
Share
Transcript

The temporary measure will apply to all groceries, restaurant meals, beer and wine, and children’s essentials.

In addition, Trudeau says that a one-time $250 payment will be provided to working Canadians who earned up to $150,000 in 2023.

The Canadian Independent
The Canadian Independent
Authors
The Canadian Independent
Recent Posts
WATCH: Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre responds to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s announcement of a two-month GST pause on a…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: The Institute for Canadian Citizenship reveals new data showing that the most highly skilled economic immigrants are leaving Canada…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh makes a campaign pledge to eliminate GST on home heating, grocery store meals, internet, mobile bills…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Ontario government strikes a $100 million deal with Elon Musk’s company, Starlink, to provide internet to 15,000 homes and businesses…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Donald Trump and Joe Biden are sitting down now in the Oval Office for a presidential transition meeting
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: A salon owner who was jailed for seven days for staying open during COVID lockdowns wins Texas Republican House seat
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Say No to Universal Global Governance featuring Dr. Mark Trozzi and Lawyer Lisa Miron
  The Canadian Independent