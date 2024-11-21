BREAKING: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces a multi-billion-dollar, two-month pause on government sales tax for a variety of items

Share this postThe Canadian IndependentBREAKING: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces a multi-billion-dollar, two-month pause on government sales tax for a variety of itemsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript19Share this postThe Canadian IndependentBREAKING: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces a multi-billion-dollar, two-month pause on government sales tax for a variety of itemsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore743BREAKING: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces a multi-billion-dollar, two-month pause on government sales tax for a variety of itemsThe Canadian IndependentNov 21, 202419Share this postThe Canadian IndependentBREAKING: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces a multi-billion-dollar, two-month pause on government sales tax for a variety of itemsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore743ShareTranscriptThe temporary measure will apply to all groceries, restaurant meals, beer and wine, and children’s essentials.In addition, Trudeau says that a one-time $250 payment will be provided to working Canadians who earned up to $150,000 in 2023.Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this postThe Canadian IndependentBREAKING: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces a multi-billion-dollar, two-month pause on government sales tax for a variety of itemsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Canadian IndependentSubscribeAuthorsThe Canadian IndependentRecent PostsWATCH: Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre responds to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s announcement of a two-month GST pause on a…5 hrs ago • The Canadian IndependentWATCH: The Institute for Canadian Citizenship reveals new data showing that the most highly skilled economic immigrants are leaving Canada…Nov 20 • The Canadian IndependentWATCH: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh makes a campaign pledge to eliminate GST on home heating, grocery store meals, internet, mobile bills…Nov 14 • The Canadian IndependentWATCH: Ontario government strikes a $100 million deal with Elon Musk’s company, Starlink, to provide internet to 15,000 homes and businesses…Nov 14 • The Canadian IndependentWATCH: Donald Trump and Joe Biden are sitting down now in the Oval Office for a presidential transition meetingNov 13 • The Canadian IndependentWATCH: A salon owner who was jailed for seven days for staying open during COVID lockdowns wins Texas Republican House seatNov 11 • The Canadian IndependentWATCH: Say No to Universal Global Governance featuring Dr. Mark Trozzi and Lawyer Lisa MironNov 9 • The Canadian Independent
Share this post