Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet says his party is now negotiating with opposition parties to try and bring down the Liberal government after it failed to meet its deadline for passing two bills

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet says his party is now negotiating with opposition parties to try and bring down the Liberal government after it failed to meet its deadline for passing two bills, including a pension hike and protections for the farming sector.
Blanchet does say he remains open to supporting the Liberals if they provide “exactly what they want.”
