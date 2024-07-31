Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
16

WATCH: People have taken to social media outraged over what appears to be a man pooping in public outside a gas station in Brampton, Ontario.

The Canadian Independent
Jul 31, 2024
16
Share
Transcript

16 Comments
The Canadian Independent
The Canadian Independent
Authors
The Canadian Independent
Recent Posts
WATCH: Man caught pooping on Niagara Falls, Ontario resident’s front lawn.
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Mike Rowe from the TV series Dirty Jobs discusses excess deaths and the possible link to the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign on…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: British Columbia Provincial Health Minister Adrian Dix says that unvaccinated healthcare workers who were terminated can now reapply…
  The Canadian Independent
BREAKING: British Columbia announces the end of the Covid emergency and vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in the province.
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Full bodycam footage released of law enforcement after attempted assassination of Donald Trump
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: New body-cam footage released of law enforcement on rooftop where shooter was killed after attempted assassination of Donald Trump.
  The Canadian Independent
JUST IN: President Joe Biden spotted boarding Air Force One for the first time in nearly a week.
  The Canadian Independent