Newly uncovered Freedom of Information request emails obtained by the White Coat Waste Project, an American animal rights group, reveal that Dr. Anthony Fauci lied to Congress under oath about using his personal email account for official government business.

The newly released email dated Octover 29, 2021 is between Dr. Anthony Fauci and Washington Post reporter Yasmeen Abutaleb. Abutaleb was emailing Fauci to write an article about the White Coat Waste Projects findings on Beagles. The project had uncovered that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)—where Fauci served as Director from 1984 to 2022—was funding horrific scientific experiments that involved the torture of Beagles in Tunisia.

Fauci responds to the reporter's email inquiry, saying, “Yasmeen: I will send you an email via my Gmail account.”

The Washington Post did in fact publish an article shortly after the email exchange between Fauci and WAPO reporter Abutaleb which was essentially a hit piece against the White Coat Waste Projects findings.

The Beagle study is said to involve pups aged 6 to 8 months. The dogs were allegedly sedated and had their heads placed inside netted boxes. They were then exposed to hundreds of sand flies that had been starved for 24 hours.

During a recent June 3, 2024, GOP-led House subcommittee hearing on the Coronavirus Pandemic, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis asked Dr. Anthony Fauci if he ever used his private email to communicate with anyone. Fauci responded, saying, “I do not do government business on my private email.”

Lying to Congress and using a private email for official government business in an attempt to circumvent Freedom of Information requests (FOIAs) are both against the law.

You can review the new Freedom of information request emails at the link below.

https://www.scribd.com/document/754419537/NIH-FOIA-White-Coat-Waste-Project