Saskatchewan parents in the Prairie Valley School Division are calling for immediate action after an explicit video was played in a French Grade 3/4 classroom at École White City School.

A video, titled "Balance Ton Quoi," includes graphic sexual imagery and inappropriate language, which has sparked outrage among parents whose children were exposed to the content.

Melanie Martin, a parent of one of the children that was subjected to the content, spoke with The Canadian Independent and shared her concerns about the incident.

According to Martin, the principal merely gave the teacher a “slap on the wrist” after the incident was brought to their attention. Martin states that she has submitted a formal letter to the school board, calling for immediate action following her discussion with the principal regarding her complaint.

Martin explains that the video contains non-consensual sexual advances, vulgar language, and discussions about sexual consent—material she believes is entirely inappropriate for children aged seven to nine.

Martin expressed concern about several elements in the video. These include the singer's reference to "badmouthing a 'pussy'" while holding a cat, which she feels implies something other than the animal. Additionally, she noted scenes of men running while wearing realistic breasts, a woman in a red dress being touched on her breasts, imagery involving a vaginal speculum, a non-consensual sexual advance by a man, and the phrase "Go Fuck Yourself” repeatedly.

The teacher, who we have been asked not to identify, claims the video was played in its entirety projected onto a screen in the classroom by accident due to unfiltered YouTube settings and has since apologized.

However, Martin believes the teacher is being dishonest, stating that multiple students confirmed that she was aware the video was playing. Martin argues that the teacher had ample opportunity to report the incident to the school principal but only addressed it after being questioned.

In the letter to the school board, Martin called for the teacher to be terminated, stating that her actions and failure to report the incident constitute professional misconduct. “She failed to meet the minimum requirements of her job and lied about it afterward,” Martin wrote. “This is grounds for termination, not progressive discipline.”

Beyond seeking disciplinary action, Martin is advocating for stricter policies on the use of internet resources in classrooms.

She suggests that teachers be restricted to using pre-approved educational materials to prevent inappropriate content from slipping through. She also raised concerns about the lack of counseling offered to students who may have been affected by the video.

The letter highlights the emotional impact the incident has had on the Martins’ family, as they were forced to explain sexual content to their nine-year-old son prematurely. “We cannot trust her judgment,” they wrote. “This is absolutely unacceptable. Parents should have control over when and how such sensitive topics are introduced to their children.”

Martin has requested a meeting with the board to address the incident and discuss preventative measures to ensure similar events do not happen again. She is also calling for the school board to advocate for stronger provincial-level regulations to better safeguard students from inappropriate content in the classroom.

The YouTube video that was shown to students is provided below.