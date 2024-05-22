Playback speed
WATCH: Dr. Peter McCullough joined The Canadian Independent for a one-on-one chat and to answer your questions

May 22, 2024
Transcript

Dr. McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist holding degrees from Baylor University, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, University of Michigan, and Southern Methodist University.

In this interview, Dr. Peter McCullough sits down with The Canadian Independent to discuss his experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic and his perspectives on a wide range of topics and responds to questions that were submitted by our followers.

Dr. McCullough addresses the widespread label of him being a “promoter of misinformation” about COVID-19 treatments and mRNA vaccines and discusses whether he has faced any disciplinary actions similar to other doctors around the world.

With Canada and the United States having high vaccine uptake rates, Dr. McCullough shares his insights on whether vaccinated individuals should be concerned and what he has observed in his patients.

Dr. McCullough responds to the changing claims about vaccine efficacy, from preventing virus transmission to reducing severe illness, hospitalization and death.

The interview talks about AstraZeneca's recent decision to withdraw its COVID-19 vaccine globally and the companies concerning Phase III safety study results that may have influenced this move.

The discussion includes thoughts on the continued promotion of COVID-19 vaccines by political figures like former President Trump and Canadian politicians, and whether they should reconsider their stance.

Dr. McCullough answers viewer-submitted questions on a range of topics including whether unvaccinated people should be worried about receiving blood from vaccinated donors, why COVID-19 vaccines haven’t been pulled from the market, claims that the COVID-19 virus has never been isolated, his thoughts on the case of Sean Hartman, a young Canadian boy who died after receiving the Pfizer vaccine and the lawsuit against Pfizer.

Dr. McCullough also responds to questions about his current belief in vaccines, the potential need for a Nuremberg-type trial to address the past few years related to the handling of COVID-19, censorship, and hospital protocols, and possible detoxification strategies for those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

