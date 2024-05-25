Yesterday, The Canadian Independent brought you the story of a very sexual presentation that took place at multiple schools in New Brunswick.

The Canadian Independent spoke with several concerned parents and learned that children in grades 6 through 12 at various schools throughout New Brunswick were subjected to a very sexual mandatory presentation by an organization called “Thirsty for the Talk.”

The organizations website talks about how to have anal sex, what cum tastes like, swallowing cum, blowjobs, toss salads, and much more.

Several hours after our story broke, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs released the following statement on social media:

"A number of concerned parents have shared with me photos and screenshots of clearly inappropriate material that was presented recently in at least four New Brunswick high schools.

To say I am furious would be a gross understatement.

This presentation was not part of the New Brunswick curriculum, and the content was not flagged for parents in advance. My office has been told by Department of Education officials that this was supposed to be a presentation on HPV.

However, the group shared materials well beyond the scope of an HPV presentation. The fact that this was shared shows either improper vetting was done, the group misrepresented the content they would share... or both.

This group will not be allowed to present again at New Brunswick schools, effective immediately.

Our government will have further discussions about whether additional rules about third-party presentations need to be updated.

Children should be protected, and parents should be respected.

I want parents to know that we are with you. We will continue to make decisions based on the principle that parents need to be aware of what is happening at schools, so they can make informed parenting decisions."