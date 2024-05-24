The Canadian Independent spoke with several concerned parents and learned that children in grades 6 through 12 at various schools throughout New Brunswick were subjected to a very sexual mandatory presentation by an organization called “Thirsty for the Talk.”

The organizations website talks about how to have anal sex, what cum tastes like, swallowing cum, blowjobs, toss salads, and much more.

You can check out the Thirsty for the Talk website at the link below.

thirstyforthetalk.org