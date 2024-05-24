Parents in New Brunswick are furious after they discovered their children were subjected to a very sexual mandatory presentation at school
The Canadian Independent spoke with several concerned parents and learned that children in grades 6 through 12 at various schools throughout New Brunswick were subjected to a very sexual mandatory presentation by an organization called “Thirsty for the Talk.”
The organizations website talks about how to have anal sex, what cum tastes like, swallowing cum, blowjobs, toss salads, and much more.
You can check out the Thirsty for the Talk website at the link below.
Parents, get involved! Teach your children their rights, tell them to get up and leave when inappropriate material is brought out!! I get it, you're busy, but this is important!! Guide your children, teach them well, get them to understand not everybody has their best interest in mind - they will develop into decent human beings and thank you for it.
Chinada’s one sick, twisted country