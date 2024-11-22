OTTAWA — Pat King, who participated in the 2022 Freedom Convoy demonstrations in downtown Ottawa, has been found guilty of multiple charges related to his involvement in the anti-mandate protest.

King, 47, was convicted of two counts of mischief, one count of disobeying a court order, one count of counselling others to disobey a court order, and one count of counselling others to obstruct police. He was acquitted on three counts of intimidation and one count of obstructing police.

The verdict, which concluded a trial that began in May and wrapped up in July, marks a significant development in the legal aftermath of the protests. King had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

King's defence council argued that King was peacefully protesting during the Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa and was not a leader.

The Crown's case relied heavily on social media videos documenting King’s involvement in the protest and his communications with other participants. These videos highlighted his encouragement of activities that contributed to the mischief charges and showed him coordinating with demonstrators.

The presiding judge who handed down the decision ruled that King "encouraged and incited activities" and orchestrated the "continual honking of horns," which disrupted Ottawa residents for nearly three weeks. The judge also described King as a "leader and organizer" in the movement.

The Freedom Convoy, which began as a trucker-led protest opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions, occupied Ottawa’s downtown core from late January to mid-February 2022.

The prolonged demonstrations drew international attention and ended after the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act on February 14, 2022, granting law enforcement extraordinary powers to clear the area.

King was arrested shortly after the act’s invocation during a coordinated police operation to dismantle the protest. Following his arrest, he was initially denied bail over concerns he might reoffend but was later released under strict conditions, including limits on his use of social media.

The Emergencies Act, which allowed authorities to seize vehicles, freeze bank accounts, and compel individuals to leave protest zones, was widely debated and criticized. Supporters argued it was necessary to restore order, while critics called it an overreach and questioned its legality.

In January of this year, Justice Richard G. Mosley ruled that the government’s invocation of the Emergencies Act was unconstitutional. The federal government has since filed an appeal, and a hearing is expected to take place in early 2025.

With the guilty verdicts now rendered, King could face a significant prison sentence.

Sentencing proceedings are expected to take place in the coming weeks.