Sudbury, Ontario – George Katerberg, a resident of Thessalon, Ontario, has initiated a legal proceeding with the help of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms against His Majesty the King in Right of Ontario, represented by the Minister of Transportation (MTO).



The case, filed under the Judicial Review Procedure Act, seeks to challenge the MTO's decision to deny Katerberg permission to erect a controversial billboard along a provincial highway.



Katerberg's application, filed on July 25, 2024, requests that the Divisional Court review and overturn the MTO’s decision dated June 28, 2024. This decision denied Katerberg the right to display a billboard that criticizes prominent public figures for their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The billboard, initially erected in March 2024, featured portraits of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and other officials, with the text "THEY KNOWINGLY LIED ABOUT SAFETY AND STOPPING TRANSMISSION" and "CANADIANS DEMAND ACCOUNTABILITY."



Katerberg, motivated by strong political beliefs regarding the government's COVID-19 response, rented the billboard space from Ken Shaw. The MTO intervened, citing that the billboard's imagery and message could be interpreted as promoting hatred, particularly due to the use of a logo resembling one appropriated by a white supremacist group. Following the MTO's request, the initial sign was removed.



In June 2024, Katerberg proposed a revised billboard without the contentious logo, replacing it with a Canadian flag. However, the MTO again denied permission, stating that the message might still be perceived as promoting hatred or contempt, without specifying which policies were violated.



Katerberg argues that the MTO's decision infringes on his rights under section 2(b) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which protects freedom of expression. He contends that the billboard's content is a matter of public debate and does not promote violence or hatred against any identifiable group.



The case will be heard by the Divisional Court in Sudbury, Ontario, on a date to be determined. Katerberg seeks an order to quash the MTO's decision, grant permission for the billboard, or remit the matter for reconsideration.



You can read the filing at the link below.



https://www.jccf.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/Notice-of-Application-for-Judicial-Review-Katerberg-v.-HMK-Minister-of-Transportation2_Redacted.pdf