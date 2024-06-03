Ohio State University Hospital study finds ‘significantly higher’ COVID-19 mortality rate in vaccinated patients compared to unvaccinated patients.
The study, which examined 152 patients over a two-year period who were admitted to the hospital for severe COVID-19 between May 2020 and November 2022, found that “Among COVID-19 patients, mortality rate was significantly higher among Vax vs. NVax patients.”
https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/immunology/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2024.1325243/full
Drip, drip , drip comes the TRUTH.
Lol