A new study published on July 31, 2024, in JAMA, led by Dr. Roy H. Perlis of Harvard University, has highlighted a significant decrease in trust in physicians and hospitals among U.S. adults throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.



The comprehensive survey, conducted over 24 waves from April 1, 2020, to January 31, 2024, involved 443,455 unique respondents aged 18 and older from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



The study revealed a dramatic decline in trust in medical professionals and institutions. In April 2020, 71.5% of respondents reported a high level of trust in physicians and hospitals. By January 2024, this figure had plummeted to 40.1%. This trend was consistent across all sociodemographic groups surveyed.

The study also explored the impact of trust on health-related behaviours, particularly vaccination. Higher trust in physicians and hospitals was strongly associated with a higher likelihood of receiving vaccinations for SARS-CoV-2 and influenza. For example, individuals with a lot of trust in physicians were almost five times more likely to be vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 and influenza than those with no trust. Similarly, trust significantly increased the likelihood of receiving a SARS-CoV-2 booster shot.



The study concludes that the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly eroded trust in physicians and hospitals, with potential long-term effects on public health.



You can read the study at the link below.



https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2821693