New FOI documents show that Dr. Anthony Fauci’s NIAID and USAID sent over $40 million in U.S. taxpayer dollars to financially support a scientist in Wuhan, China, who was working on “Understanding the risk of bat coronavirus emergence” research. That Chinese scientist, Ben Hu, highlighted in purple, has long been believed to be “patient zero” for COVID-19.

The Freedom of Information documents were obtained by the White Coat Waste Project, an American animal rights group that gained significant attention after exposing Dr. Anthony Fauci’s involvement in funding horrific scientific experiments, including the torture of Beagles in Tunisia, and his lie to Congress under oath about using his personal email account for official government business. Read more about that below.👇