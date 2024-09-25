The Liberal government has quietly announced the creation of a new agency, Health Emergency Readiness Canada (HERC), which it claims is intended to boost the country’s preparedness for future pandemics.

In a joint statement posted to the governments website, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, introduced HERC as a federal organization focused on medical countermeasures and life sciences development for future pandemics.

HERC, the government claims, will be a central body coordinating Canada’s response to health emergencies by working with industry and academic partners, as well as international bodies.

They claim HERC will enhance the country’s capacity to rapidly mobilize research and develop health products, such as vaccines and diagnostics.

Read more at the link below.

https://www.canada.ca/en/innovation-science-economic-development/news/2024/09/federal-government-launches-health-emergency-readiness-canada-to-strengthen-preparedness-for-future-health-emergencies.html