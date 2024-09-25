Liberals quietly announce new pandemic preparedness agency—Health Emergency Readiness Canada (HERC)
The Liberal government has quietly announced the creation of a new agency, Health Emergency Readiness Canada (HERC), which it claims is intended to boost the country’s preparedness for future pandemics.
In a joint statement posted to the governments website, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, introduced HERC as a federal organization focused on medical countermeasures and life sciences development for future pandemics.
HERC, the government claims, will be a central body coordinating Canada’s response to health emergencies by working with industry and academic partners, as well as international bodies.
They claim HERC will enhance the country’s capacity to rapidly mobilize research and develop health products, such as vaccines and diagnostics.
Read more at the link below.
https://www.canada.ca/en/innovation-science-economic-development/news/2024/09/federal-government-launches-health-emergency-readiness-canada-to-strengthen-preparedness-for-future-health-emergencies.html
Introduced by Wikispooks Minister Champagne (https://www.wikispooks.com/wiki/Fran%C3%A7ois-Philippe_Champagne).
It appears to be illegal, as health is a PROVINCIAL issue in Canada.
This new organisation appears to be in alignment with the very egregious Bill C-293, An Act respecting pandemic prevention and preparedness, https://www.parl.ca/LegisInfo/en/bill/44-1/c-293
related video: Medical Tyranny Returns to Canada: Bill C-293 | Lisa Miron
https://rumble.com/v5e26ct-medical-tyranny-returns-to-canada-bill-c-293-lisa-miron.html
Push back folks, do not comply.
The protest of no more should be loud and clear. Canadians should not comply. They have lied about covid. They lied about vaccines that the population never needed. They lied about UN, W.H.O. and WEF policies in Canadian bills. Canadians say no to Bill C-293, the Pact of the Future and Agenda 2030.