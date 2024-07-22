Share this postJUST IN: Temporary FAA flight restriction happening right now in Wilmington, Delaware where Joe Biden lives and has been held up for days with “COVID.” The flight restriction is for “VIP movement.”thecanadianindependent.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJUST IN: Temporary FAA flight restriction happening right now in Wilmington, Delaware where Joe Biden lives and has been held up for days with “COVID.” The flight restriction is for “VIP movement.”The Canadian IndependentJul 22, 202433Share this postJUST IN: Temporary FAA flight restriction happening right now in Wilmington, Delaware where Joe Biden lives and has been held up for days with “COVID.” The flight restriction is for “VIP movement.”thecanadianindependent.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther9Share33Share this postJUST IN: Temporary FAA flight restriction happening right now in Wilmington, Delaware where Joe Biden lives and has been held up for days with “COVID.” The flight restriction is for “VIP movement.”thecanadianindependent.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther9SharePreviousNext
Here's a website that explains all the reasons for TFR, Temporary Flight Restrictions, which is noted on the notice that was posted. If this is right where Joe lives, flights are restricted for some reason. Are they grounding Joe so he doesn't escape or wander off? Is he being relieved of presidential duties? I sent this info off to Monkey Werx on You Tube, he does videos on flights in U.S., was in military working in aviation flight paths, etc. I figure he will know. I'll be watching his space for any videos he might post or if he responds to me; either way if I find out anything, I'll post it here. This might not be important but then again it may well be.
Good grief. Park those giant jets already. They cause climate change and have you checked the price of jet fuel recently?