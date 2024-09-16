Identification of man involved in Donald Trumps attempted assassination today has been released
Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, has been identified as the suspect who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump while he was playing golf this afternoon at his Trump International Golf Club in Florida.
Routh was arrested shortly after the incident for allegedly pointing an AK-47 assault rifle at the former President from outside the golf club premises. According to law enforcement, when Routh aimed the weapon, Secret Service agents engaged the suspect, who then fled in a vehicle. He was apprehended a short time later.
You can watch video of law enforcements press conference from earlier today below.
Now that’s funny…if anyone believes for a moment that this guy was able to do all this, then you can’t see the Forrest for the trees…if anything he is just another fall guy for the FBI/CIA..I would say, it is ONLY GOD protecting President Trump right now because the rest are trying to kill him….and I do mean the rest ….
Another unhinged POS