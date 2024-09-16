Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, has been identified as the suspect who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump while he was playing golf this afternoon at his Trump International Golf Club in Florida.

Routh was arrested shortly after the incident for allegedly pointing an AK-47 assault rifle at the former President from outside the golf club premises. According to law enforcement, when Routh aimed the weapon, Secret Service agents engaged the suspect, who then fled in a vehicle. He was apprehended a short time later.

You can watch video of law enforcements press conference from earlier today below.