The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine contract between the Canadian government obtained by The Canadian Independent shows the “long-term effects, efficacy, and adverse effects” of the vaccine were not known at the time the contract was signed and the population was mass vaccinated.

This is the original COVID-19 vaccine contract between the Canadian government and Pfizer, dated October 26, 2020. It was obtained exclusively by The Canadian Independent through an access to information request.

Two months later, after the contract was signed, Canada began the process of mass vaccinating its citizens while politicians, public health officials, the CEO of Pfizer, and the mainstream media preached about the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine being “safe and effective.”

What the population was not aware of was what was in the contract. Section 5.5 of the contract, under “Purchaser Acknowledgement,” clearly states: “Purchaser further acknowledges that the long-term effects and efficacy of the Vaccine are not currently known and that there may be adverse effects of the Vaccine that are not currently known.”

You can read the contract at the link below.

https://drive.google.com/.../1DGIxi2gS95nt5F1fZdCnKu.../view