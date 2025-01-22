Records obtained by The Canadian Independent through an access to information request reveal no increase in sudden or unexpected deaths among Ontario children aged 0 to 17 following the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

After months of correspondence with Ontario’s Solicitor General’s office, The Canadian Independent was granted "total access" to coroners’ records.

The Canadian Independent has filed dozens of access to information requests over the years and corresponded with government officials. We know that they are not always honest and forthcoming with information. That said, we cannot guarantee that the Solicitor General's office was forthcoming with all the records, and our analysis is based on the records they provided.

In recent years, social media posts have suggested alarming rates of sudden deaths among children, particularly since the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines. To examine these claims, The Canadian Independent filed a freedom of information request in Ontario, Canada’s most populous province.

The request sought records of deaths involving individuals aged 0 to 17 where a coroner was notified by police, as mandated by the Coroners Act. It covered cases from January 1, 2017, to November 2024.

After evaluation of the records, the findings revealed a slight decline in overall sudden and unexpected deaths across all age groups combined. Between 2017 and 2020, Ontario recorded 1,472 such deaths. From 2021, when the COVID-19 vaccines began being rolled out to children, to 2024 (January to November), the number decreased marginally to 1,462.

The numbers have been provided in a spreadsheet below for easy viewing.

One concerning statistic that stood out was the consistently higher number of deaths among children under the age of one compared to all other age groups from one to 17 years old. We reviewed Statistics Canada’s database to determine whether this represented an upward trend. By examining data dating back to 2013, we found that this was not an anomaly. The data indicated that, for the past decade, children under the age of one have consistently experienced higher mortality rates in Canada than those aged one to 17.