BREAKING: Liberals lose another by-election in LaSalle—Émard—Verdun, Quebec, to the Bloc Québécois.
The Liberals have faced another by-election defeat in a riding that has been a party stronghold for nearly a decade.
Bloc Québécois candidate Louis-Philippe Sauvé, a former Parliament Hill staffer, has become the new MP for LaSalle—Émard—Verdun.
The Liberal Party’s David Lametti held the riding since 2015, until he announced he was stepping down earlier this year.
Lametti announced his departure shortly after he was shuffled out of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet as Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada in the summer of 2023.
Bittersweet.
Liberal votes went to the Bloc. Not any better.
This riding shows by the three-way split that they don't really see much wrong with how things are going in Canada.
Looking at the Elections Canada website, it's hardly a convincing statement about anything, other than the apathy of the voter. With less than 40% turn-out, the top 3 parties in this race finished as follows:
BQ 28.0% (8884 votes)
Lib 27.2% (8636 votes)
NDP 26.1% (8262 votes)
The Conservatives had only 11.6% of the vote, and the PPC barely registered with 0.5%.
Sadly, it seems that things will have to get a lot worse before people wake up.