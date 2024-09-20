A statement on the Bank of Canada’s website announced that it "is scaling down its work on a retail central bank digital currency and shifting its focus to broader payments system research and policy development."
According to an article by CBC, the Bank of Canada confirmed with the broadcaster that "it has shifted its focus away from the idea of introducing a digital Canadian dollar."
The Bank has been researching the potential for a digital Canadian dollar, also known as a central bank digital currency (CBDC), for years.
Research has explored the benefits, challenges, and broader impact of an offline digital dollar, as well as the legal and regulatory framework required to support it. Consultations with stakeholders and the public have also been held to assess market needs and gauge its potential adoption.
In 2020, exploration began into the concept of a digital currency, assessing its potential effects on the economy and financial system, as well as the design and technology required to implement a digital form of public money.
Last year, public consultations revealed that most Canadians were opposed to the introduction of a digital currency, citing privacy and security concerns as key reasons.
I personally think this is just a stall and that they’re going to ‘crash’ the Financial System globally and therefore people will have no choice BUT to go with the Universal CBDC Payment Subsidy System in the end…..All Banks have to obey the Central Banking System in the end and commit to their 2030 Global Reset Plan or they will not exist.
The Globalist’s were all just getting a feel of what people are going to agree to or not, just like the ‘C-19’ Plandemic they did to see who they can get to obey and who wouldn’t….After all they did do the Cyber Polygon simulation just like they did with the 2019 Pandemic Simulation….Don’t think this is over by any means..it is just the beginning of things to come….
they did NOT say CBDCs they said digital dollar two totally different things, watch what they say specifically. Also note the WEF BIS have now sifted to a "retail / consumer based CBDC & a Trade" CBDC