The pharmaceutical giant recently announced a voluntary withdrawal of its Covid-19 vaccine globally, citing a surplus of other COVID-19 vaccines targeting new variants on the market and low demand for the company's Oxford–AstraZeneca COVID‑19 vaccine, sold under the brand names Covishield and Vaxzevria.

The company has faced a mountain of lawsuits worldwide and has recently admitted in court that its COVID-19 vaccine can cause blood clots. However, what hasn’t been widely disclosed is AstraZeneca's most recent Phase III two-year post-vaccine safety clinical trial study results, which is quite alarming.

In March of 2023 AstraZeneca finished its mandated Phase III randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled multicenter study in adults, which followed participants who received one and two doses of its Vaxzevria COVID-19 vaccine over the course of two years.

The study results, quietly published by the European Medicines Agency in November 2023, included 21,587 vaccine participants, most of whom had received two doses, and a placebo group with 10,792 participants, roughly half the size of the vaccine group.

The study data included the number of participants that experienced serious adverse events (SAE), medically attended adverse events (MAAE), and adverse events of special interest (AESI).

The study outlines how it interprets the three different adverse events, stating, "An SAE is an AE occurring during any study phase that fulfills one or more of the following criteria: death; immediately life-threatening; in-participant hospitalization or prolongation of existing hospitalization; persistent or significant disability or incapacity; congenital abnormality or birth defect; an important medical event. AESIs were events of scientific and medical interest specific to further understanding the study intervention safety profile and required close monitoring and rapid communication by the investigators to the sponsor. MAAEs are defined as AEs leading to medically-attended visits that were not routine visits for physical examination or vaccination, such as an emergency room visit, or an otherwise unscheduled visit to or from medical personnel (medical doctor) for any reason."

Based on AstraZeneca's Phase III clinical trial data, the adverse event figures are deeply concerning and this may be what really prompted the company to request the withdrawal of its product.

Out of the 21,587 vaccine participants, 621 developed a serious adverse event, equating to 1 in 35 people. There were 4,750 participants who sought or required medical attention after the vaccine, which is 1 in 5 people. Adverse events of special interest were reported in 2,516 participants, amounting to 1 in 9 people.

You can read AstraZeneca's latest Phase III clinical trial data at the link below.

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/x8p52owqc15ig7kj8u58r/EU-CTR-2020-005226-28-v1-Results.pdf?rlkey=xp24vhv7lqzy39kyv11j61k8w&st=jjgn9e26&dl=0