Toronto — In a recent ruling, Arbitrator John Stout partially upheld grievances filed by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) against the William Osler Health System concerning the termination and suspension of healthcare employees who refused to comply with the hospital’s COVID-19 vaccination policy.



The arbitration addressed a policy grievance and 82 individual grievances related to the hospital's COVID-19 Vaccination Policy, implemented on November 7, 2021. This policy required all employees to receive two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.



Employees who did not comply faced disciplinary actions, including unpaid suspensions and terminations. A total of 42 members of the bargaining unit were suspended, and 40 were terminated.



Arbitrator Stout ruled that while the hospital was justified in terminating the employees, those dismissed for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine did not act with "malicious intent."



Stout concluded that, under the Employment Standards Act, 2000, their actions did not constitute "willful misconduct, disobedience, or willful neglect of duty." As a result, they are entitled to receive both termination and severance pay.



You can read the ruling ta the link below.



https://www.canlii.org/en/on/onla/doc/2024/2024canlii76299/2024canlii76299.pdf