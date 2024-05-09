The Canadian Independent is arranging a one-hour interview with Dr. Peter McCullough. The first 30 minutes will be a discussion, followed by the next 30 minutes for him to answer your questions. If you have any questions for Dr. McCullough, please leave them in the comments section.
My sister, age 74, has recently been diagnosed with multiple clots in both lungs. We have been told she will be on blood thinner for the rest of her life. They tell me they don’t know why she has these clots. I’ve asked for a specialist referral and that has been done. We are waiting for an appointment. I truly feel these are from the jab as she had 2 Moderna. How can I know for sure.