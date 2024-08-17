Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

WATCH: The Canadian Independent is live on location in Ayr, Ontario after a tornado touched down this morning

The Canadian Independent
Aug 17, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

2 Comments
The Canadian Independent
The Canadian Independent
Authors
The Canadian Independent
Recent Posts
WATCH: Nassau County, New York, officially passes law banning face masks in public
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks about the government's claims to combat "misinformation" for the public good
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Dr. Anthony Fauci said in May 2021 that "when people are vaccinated, they can feel safe that they are not going to get infected…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Man caught urinating on the floor in public inside a mall in Scarborough, Ontario
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked why Canada has not joined the United States in declaring that Maduro stole the presidential…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was asked about the billions of dollars invested by federal and provincial governments in electric…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Dr. Anthony Fauci, speaking about COVID-19 in a new interview, says that he was “infected two weeks ago” and that he has been…
  The Canadian Independent