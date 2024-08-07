Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford responded to social media claims that people are pooping in the sand at Wasaga Beach.

The Canadian Independent
Aug 07, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

Premier Ford says, “They don’t have one hundred percent proof of that,” and added, “It’s pretty bad if they are.”

1 Comment
The Canadian Independent
The Canadian Independent
Authors
The Canadian Independent
Recent Posts
WATCH: Nassau County, New York, lawmakers vote in favour of banning face masks in public
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Donald Trump, speaking on a livestream today about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, said, “They say he’s the son of Fidel…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: The same man involved in the gas station pooping incident earlier this week was allegedly caught again today at a plaza in Brampton…
  The Canadian Independent
BREAKING: United States Secret Service Acting Director Ronald L. Rowe, Jr. says his agency "takes full responsibility" for the "failure…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Man caught pooping on Niagara Falls, Ontario resident’s front lawn.
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: People have taken to social media outraged over what appears to be a man pooping in public outside a gas station in Brampton…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Mike Rowe from the TV series Dirty Jobs discusses excess deaths and the possible link to the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign on…
  The Canadian Independent