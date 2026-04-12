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shelley carrington's avatar
shelley carrington
9h

Truth always comes to the head eventually but these companies should be held accountable along with the government in all cases!

It’s a travesty when they made it mandatory bc many would not have taken it ! Red Flags right from the beginning but they went & ignored them! 🤬

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Tershia's avatar
Tershia
7h

In 2020, my now late husband who was qualified to, said that the vaccine manufacturers did not follow protocols required to make safe vaccines, namely that the trials were too short, they should have been cancelled when a certain percentage of participants showed adverse reactions and the harm mRNA, spike protein and DNA would cause vaccinated people.

IMO, The mere fact that people were forced to take the jab without having a choice (in Canada), was proof enough that the vaccine was intended to harm people. Trudeau for one believed in population control.

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