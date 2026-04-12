Dr. Sterz, former chief toxicologist for Pfizer Europe, testified before a March 19th, 2026 German Parliamentary Committee that the approval process for the Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine was dangerously rushed and bypassed fundamental safety standards. He testified that carcinogenicity studies which are tests designed to determine if a substance has the potential to cause cancer were entirely omitted due to time constraints and that reproductive toxicity tests in rats were too poorly executed to provide reliable data on pregnancy or fetal development. According to his testimony, the fast track process effectively sacrificed essential toxicity studies without justification, leading him to characterize the subsequent mass vaccination as a form of prohibited human experimentation where injuries were only monitored after the product reached the market.

The testimony highlights severe concerns regarding post marketing data and mortality rates. Dr. Sterz references internal reports citing over 1,200 suspected deaths from the vaccine within just two months of approval and suggests that, due to underreporting factors, the actual death toll in Germany could now be as high as 60,000 from the vaccine. He argues that the vaccine should have been withdrawn immediately upon these findings. Furthermore, he challenges the legal and medical consensus of a positive benefit risk profile, noting that Pfizer’s original clinical development did not focus on preventing severe illness or death. He points to the fact that age adjusted mortality in Germany rose in 2021 and 2022 as evidence that the vaccine did not provide the expected public health benefit.

Finally, Dr. Sterz alleges a significant discrepancy between the vaccine used in clinical trials and the one distributed to the public. He states that while the trial participants received a highly purified substance, the mass produced version was manufactured using E. coli bacteria to save costs. He claims this change resulted in significant contamination with bacterial DNA, which he warns could lead to a substantially increased risk of cancer for those who received the vaccine. Ultimately, he concludes that under proper regulatory procedures, Comirnaty would not have met the requirements for approval.