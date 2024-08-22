Playback speed
WATCH: Donald Trump, speaking at a campaign rally today, says if he is re-elected, he is going to apologize, rehire, and provide back pay to veterans who were terminated for refusing the C-19 jab

The Canadian Independent
Aug 22, 2024
