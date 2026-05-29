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paul hunt's avatar
paul hunt
May 29

Carney has proven that he is incapable of negotiating a trade arrangement with our largest trading partner. He just bought Swedish aircraft, attempted to set up a trade alliance without the US, entered into policing deals with China. Carney is out of his mind and a communist

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Shirley K's avatar
Shirley K
May 29

Why then, have you done everything in your power to make Canada weak and destroy our once close relationship with the U.S.? Actions speak louder than words.

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