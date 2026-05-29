WATCH: Canadian PM Mark Carney calls for a “new partnership” with the United States
Canadian PM Mark Carney, speaking in New York today, strikes a different tone once again on the United States by calling for a “new partnership” and saying, “Canada strong will help make America great again."
Carney has proven that he is incapable of negotiating a trade arrangement with our largest trading partner. He just bought Swedish aircraft, attempted to set up a trade alliance without the US, entered into policing deals with China. Carney is out of his mind and a communist
Why then, have you done everything in your power to make Canada weak and destroy our once close relationship with the U.S.? Actions speak louder than words.