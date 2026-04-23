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S Terry's avatar
S Terry
16h

In the past, if there was 1 death, vaccines were pulled from the market... Today's plandemic was a scam from the get go - a plan that has been in the works since WWI ... Chinada's PM Justin Trudeau is implicit in this crime with Fauci, Gates and Obama starting back in November 2015, when he took office as Crime Minister. Justin was implicit in his brother Sasha's murder, active in the Picton Pig Farm murders of native women, and complicit in the selling of Fauci's 2002 patented 'dangerous' Sars-CoV2 bioweapon to Gates owned and funded since 2000, Wuhan Lab, for $500 million, plus a $40 kickback on every dose sold worldwide. Canada Is A Foreign Government... Not a Country! Trudeau For Treason!" https://sterry448.substack.com/p/canada-is-a-foreign-government-not?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

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Lenna Minnie's avatar
Lenna Minnie
17h

The truth will come out they can’t hide it anymore

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