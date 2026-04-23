U.S. Senator Ron Johnson Says 11 Million HHS Documents Released by Secretary Kennedy Show over 20K Deaths reported in 2021 from COVID-19 Vaccines, Full Report Coming Next Week
Senator Johnson, speaking to the media today about what he found in the documents, made a shocking revelation, saying: “I saw deaths per year go from a couple hundred to over 20,000 in 2021, the year the COVID-19 vaccine came out.” He is expected to release a full report on his findings next week.
In the past, if there was 1 death, vaccines were pulled from the market... Today's plandemic was a scam from the get go - a plan that has been in the works since WWI ... Chinada's PM Justin Trudeau is implicit in this crime with Fauci, Gates and Obama starting back in November 2015, when he took office as Crime Minister. Justin was implicit in his brother Sasha's murder, active in the Picton Pig Farm murders of native women, and complicit in the selling of Fauci's 2002 patented 'dangerous' Sars-CoV2 bioweapon to Gates owned and funded since 2000, Wuhan Lab, for $500 million, plus a $40 kickback on every dose sold worldwide. Canada Is A Foreign Government... Not a Country! Trudeau For Treason!" https://sterry448.substack.com/p/canada-is-a-foreign-government-not?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web
The truth will come out they can’t hide it anymore