Ft. Worth, TX — First Liberty Institute and Hacker Stephens LLP have announced a significant settlement with the U.S. Department of the Navy, impacting thousands of service members who objected to the COVID-19 vaccine on religious grounds.

Initially filed on behalf of several Navy SEALs and Special Operators, the lawsuit expanded to represent all Navy personnel with religious objections to the vaccine mandate.

Key points of the settlement include:

The next three promotion boards cannot consider adverse information related solely to COVID-19 vaccine refusal where religious accommodation was requested. Records of current and former affected service members will be reviewed to remove any negative information related to non-compliance with the vaccine mandate. The Navy will post a statement affirming respect for religious service members and provide additional training for commanders reviewing religious accommodation requests. A policy related to accommodation requests that was changed during the mandate will be revised. The Navy agreed to pay $1.5 million in attorneys' fees.

The legal challenge began in January 2022, when First Liberty Institute and Hacker Stephens LLP achieved a major victory against the vaccine mandate in Navy SEALs 1-26, et al. v. Biden in Fort Worth, Texas. The case evolved into a class action, securing an injunction that prevented the Navy from discharging service members with religious objections. Despite the Fifth Circuit ruling the Navy's appeal moot after Congress rescinded the mandate, the case continued to address broader issues of religious discrimination.

Although the Navy sought to dismiss the lawsuit, the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Fort Worth Division, denied the request, leading to the recent settlement.

"This has been a challenging journey, but the Navy SEALs' perseverance has paid off," said Danielle Runyan, Chair of the Military Practice Group and Senior Counsel at First Liberty Institute. "We are delighted that these dedicated service members will not face career repercussions for adhering to their faith."

Heather Gebelin Hacker, lead counsel for the class and partner at Hacker Stephens LLP, echoed this sentiment, stating, "This is a meaningful victory for all military members and for the principle of religious liberty."