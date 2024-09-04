UPDATE: Police release name and charges of man that stole a vehicle and attempted to evade police by driving over a police cruiser in Mississauga, Ontario, yesterday
Police say 25-year-old Ramanpreet Singh has been charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation, and obstructing a police officer.
The charges stem from a stolen vehicle that attempted to evade police by driving over a police cruiser in Mississauga, Ontario, yesterday.
Video of the incident can be seen below.
