Join us for an in-depth discussion on how Canadians can defend their rights and freedoms in the face of globalist agendas, such as the persecution of doctors like Dr. Trozzi, and explore the potential effects of Bill C-293, the Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention Act. This proposed Canadian pandemic preparedness bill, currently before the Senate, could affect national sovereignty, personal freedoms, food and agricultural choices, surveillance privacy, land ownership, and medical freedom.



The event features two prominent speakers:



Dr. Mark Trozzi, a veteran emergency physician, who has been on an open-ended sabbatical since 2020 to focus on human rights and medical advocacy. Dr. Trozzi works closely with global health and justice organizations and has been vocal in raising concerns about COVID-19 vaccines and medical treatments.



Lisa Miron, an attorney with 24 years of experience and founder of a firm that sued the Canadian government over the first SARS pandemic. She is the author of the upcoming book Unprofessional and is a dedicated activist against globalism, municipal deep state, and smart city architecture.



Polish Legion Hall - 601 Wellington St N, Kitchener, ON



November 7, 2024 7PM-9PM



Get your free tickets at the link below.



www.ticketsource.us/wch