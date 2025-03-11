U.S. President Donald Trump has announced an immediate tariff increase on Canadian steel and aluminum, raising it from 25% to 50%, effective March 12. The move comes in response to Ontario imposing a 25% tariff on electricity exports to the U.S. Trump also demanded that Canada drop its high tariffs on American dairy products, which he claimed currently range from 250% to 390%.



Trump warned that if Canada does not remove other "egregious" tariffs, he will substantially increase tariffs on Canadian automobiles by April 2, a move he claims would cripple Canada’s auto industry. He also stated that he will declare a national emergency in the affected regions to address what he called an "abusive threat" from Canada regarding electricity.