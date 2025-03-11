Trump to impose 50% tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum starting March 12 in response to Ontario's electricity surcharge
U.S. President Donald Trump has announced an immediate tariff increase on Canadian steel and aluminum, raising it from 25% to 50%, effective March 12. The move comes in response to Ontario imposing a 25% tariff on electricity exports to the U.S. Trump also demanded that Canada drop its high tariffs on American dairy products, which he claimed currently range from 250% to 390%.
Trump warned that if Canada does not remove other "egregious" tariffs, he will substantially increase tariffs on Canadian automobiles by April 2, a move he claims would cripple Canada’s auto industry. He also stated that he will declare a national emergency in the affected regions to address what he called an "abusive threat" from Canada regarding electricity.
