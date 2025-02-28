The Phase 1 Jeffrey Epstein files that were released today can be found at the bottom of the page at link below.

This initial release consists mostly of documents that had been leaked before but were never officially disclosed by the U.S. government.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi claims that she has discovered that thousands of pages of records were still being withheld by the FBI, despite her request for all files.

Bondi publicized a letter today ordering the FBI to turn over the remaining documents by February 28 and has tasked FBI Director Kash Patel with investigating why they were not initially provided.

The Justice Department plans to release the remaining files after reviewing and redacting them to protect victims’ identities.

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/attorney-general-pamela-bondi-releases-first-phase-declassified-epstein-files