🗣️ What the Heck is Going On and Where Do We Go from Here?

📅 Thursday, July 18, 2024

🕖 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

📍 Polish Legion Hall - 601 Wellington Street N Kitchener, ON N2H 5L6

Join us for an insightful town hall to discuss the challenges we face from governments, institutions, and unelected elites. Learn from our esteemed speakers about the current state of our democracy and discover actionable strategies to protect our rights and freedoms.

Speakers:

🔹 Donald Lee - Is an accomplished author and spiritual leader. His latest two books, "What the Hell is Going On?" and "The Way Forward," provide a clear picture of how our Canadian democracy has been under attack. The second book, "The Way Forward," articulates actions we can take as an informed population to protect our cherished rights and freedoms, ensuring a better future for our children and grandchildren.

🔹 Maggie Hope Braun - Is a community advocate, a political activist, a homeschooling parent, and a community volunteer. She attended the Freedom Convoy and was arrested for her peaceful protest. Maggie has spoken and presented to communities across Canada. This led her to create Gather 2030, a citizen-led organization aiming to bring about systemic change through civic engagement. The organization created the KICKLEI initiative to help Canadians engage with their municipalities, protect their communities, and strengthen citizen-led democracy.

Get your free tickets at the link below.

www.ticketsource.us/ticc