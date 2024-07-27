The 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony has been met with substantial backlash following a controversial performance featuring drag queens parodying Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper."

The controversy intensified when viewers noticed a male performer's testicles exposed during the performance.

Critics, including public figures and commentators, have condemned the display as disrespectful to Christians and indicative of cultural degradation.

In response to the widespread criticism it appears the Olympics have removed the video of the opening ceremony from their official YouTube channel.

According to multiple social media users who have shared the video, the Olympics is sending takedown requests to social media platforms, claiming copyright infringement.