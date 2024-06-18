Kansas Attorney General Kris W. Kobach has filed a lawsuit against Pfizer Inc., alleging that the pharmaceutical giant misrepresented the safety and effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine on social media and its website, circulated misleading information about its COVID-19 vaccines, and engaged in censoring social media discussions critical of its vaccine claims.

The complaint, filed on June 15, 2024, in Thomas County, states that actions or statements made by Pfizer's Chairman and CEO, Dr. Albert Bourla, and Board Member, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, are attributable to the company. Pfizer is accused of circulating misleading information about its COVID-19 vaccine through its website and social media platforms, impacting millions of Kansans.

The complaint alleges that Pfizer marketed its vaccine as effective in preventing virus transmission without reportedly conducting studies to verify this claim. Pfizer is accused of knowingly promoting this falsehood before, during, and after the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Additionally, the complaint alleges that Pfizer knew about the vaccine's diminishing effectiveness over time and its limitations against new virus variants but allegedly did not disclose this critical information. The state argues that by withholding these details, Pfizer may have influenced perceptions of the vaccine's long-term efficacy and safety.

Safety concerns have also emerged within the state, with accusations that Pfizer suppressed data related to adverse effects linked to its vaccine. The state argues that by purportedly downplaying safety risks, Pfizer may have misrepresented the true implications of its vaccine's use.

In a targeted advertising campaign in May 2021, Pfizer reportedly capitalized on COVID-19 fears among Kansans through Facebook ads promoting its vaccines as "life-saving." The complaint suggests that these advertisements exploited public anxieties for commercial gain, reaching a significant audience in the state.

Financially, Pfizer's alleged misleading claims have purportedly resulted in substantial economic gains within the state. Reports indicate that Pfizer generated approximately $75 billion in revenue from COVID-19 vaccine sales over a two-year period, bolstered by global demand during the pandemic.

Furthermore, the complaint accuses Pfizer of engaging in censorship efforts to suppress social media discussions critical of its vaccine claims. The state argues that such actions could undermine transparency and public discourse on vaccine-related issues, potentially eroding public trust in pharmaceutical companies and health authorities.

Attorney General Kobach in his filing demands that Pfizer provide documents and a detailed response within 30 days, addressing the alleged misrepresentations.

The lawsuit seeks to hold Pfizer accountable for its claims and omissions, potentially leading to significant legal and financial consequences for the company.

The Canadian Independent will continue to monitor this story and bring any new developments.

You can view the lawsuit at the link below.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Vjibb4yc_kfeO24xLdranNdJF-Ve0Qxm/view?usp=sharing