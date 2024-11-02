BOISE, Idaho — The Southwest District Health Board in Idaho has voted to halt COVID-19 vaccine distribution in its health clinics, making it the first health agency in the United States to take such action. The 4-3 decision affects 30 locations across the district's six-county region and follows weeks of public commentary and presentations from health experts voicing concerns about the vaccine.

Nearly 300 local residents urged the district to remove COVID-19 vaccines from its clinics. Many public comments expressed safety concerns and dissatisfaction with the use of local tax dollars to support COVID-19 vaccinations.

The meeting featured presentations from several doctors critical of the COVID-19 vaccine, including Idaho pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole, Texas-based cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, and pediatrician Dr. Renata Moon, who discussed concerns related to vaccine safety. These speakers were invited by board member Dr. John Tribble, the board’s only physician. Their statements were countered by Dr. Perry Jansen, a staff physician with the district, who recommended keeping the vaccine available, highlighting the health district’s role as a "safety net provider" for residents with limited healthcare options.

This decision in Idaho aligns with recent actions taken by other states regarding COVID-19 vaccines. Texas and Florida, for example, have been quite vocal and issued advisories limiting COVID vaccine recommendations for specific age groups, often suggesting caution for younger populations. Florida’s Surgeon General advised against vaccination for healthy individuals under 65, citing ongoing assessments of risk and benefit. Texas health officials have similarly called for more individual discretion in vaccine uptake.

Kansas is another state that has recently been outspoken about the COVID-19 vaccines. Kansas Attorney General Kris W. Kobach announced in June 2024 that he filed a lawsuit against Pfizer Inc., alleging that the pharmaceutical giant misrepresented the safety and effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine on social media and its website, circulated misleading information about its COVID-19 vaccines, and engaged in censoring social media discussions critical of its vaccine claims.

As of now, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has recorded over 1.6 million reports of adverse events linked to COVID-19 vaccines. Among these reports, there are more than 38,000 deaths, over 40,500 life-threatening events, approximately 72,000 cases of permanent disability, and over 218,000 hospitalizations.

In comparison to nearly 100 different vaccines used in the United States over the past few decades, the COVID-19 vaccines have a much higher number of reported adverse events. Over the last 35 years, the CDC has documented around 900,000 adverse event reports for all vaccines combined, excluding those for COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) estimates that only about 1% to 10% of vaccine adverse events are actually reported.

The decision in Idaho highlights a growing trend to reconsider COVID-19 vaccinations. As more people express their concerns, the future of vaccination consideration and policies may shift significantly.