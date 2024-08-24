One year ago today, Sheila Annette Lewis passed away. We remember her as a devoted mother, grandmother, and advocate who fought for medical autonomy and freedom.

Sheila’s life took a tragic turn in 2019 when she became terminally ill and was subsequently added to the organ transplant donor list in 2020.

A resident of Alberta, she faced an unexpected challenge when her decision to decline the COVID-19 vaccine led to her removal from the waitlist for a life-saving transplant.

This decision, rooted in her personal convictions, set her on a path of legal battles, public advocacy, and ultimately, a quest for medical assistance abroad.

Before being waitlisted, Sheila complied with hospital requirements to repeat a series of childhood vaccinations, as her vaccination history could not be located.

With the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines, she was informed that receiving two doses was necessary to remain eligible for the transplant.

Sheila’s reluctance to take the COVID-19 vaccine led to her removal from the transplant list, a decision that propelled her into a prolonged legal battle against the hospital and doctors in Alberta.

A publication ban by the courts prevented the disclosure of which organ Lewis needed.

Despite her relentless efforts in Canadian courts, Sheila was unable to secure a reversal of the decision. Undeterred, friends of Sheila turned their attention to the United States and found a hospital that was willing to do the transplant at a cost of $600,000.

Her story gained international attention after being published by The Canadian Independent, which worked tirelessly to bring her story to the public eye. The coverage not only garnered national attention but also resonated with international audiences, leading to significant donations for her transplant surgery in the U.S.

In a surprising development, Sheila later announced that she had reached a settlement with the Alberta doctors involved in her case. The settlement, connected to a separate negligence lawsuit, was subject to strict confidentiality, preventing further disclosure of its details. So, we never really knew whether the Alberta doctors had agreed to move forward with her transplant or not.

Tragically, it was too late for Sheila, and after three long years of being denied the transplant, she ran out of time and passed away on August 24, 2023.

As we remember Sheila today, our hearts are heavy with grief and admiration. We honour her immense courage, her unwavering spirit, and her steadfast commitment to her beliefs.