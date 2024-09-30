A parliamentary inquiry by Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall posed several questions to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) regarding delays and inconsistencies in Statistics Canada's reporting on excess mortality data. The inquiry also requested statistical information on COVID-19 deaths by vaccination status from June 2022 to September 2022.

In response, the Public Health Agency of Canada informed MP Wagantall on September 16, 2024, that between June and August 2022, death rates were notably higher in those who had received two, three, and four doses of the COVID-19 vaccine compared to the unvaccinated.

PHAC previously argued that as vaccine effectiveness waned, an increase in deaths among those who had received two doses (the primary series) was expected, given that the majority of the population had been vaccinated with two doses. However, for the fourth doses, which we want to draw specific attention to, only a small percentage of Canadians chose to receive a fourth dose, which was being offered during the time period of MP Wagantall’s request, making it impossible for PHAC to apply the same argument.

Let’s examine the data that PHAC provided in their response for the period from June to September 2022. Between June 13 and 27, 2022, the average weekly deaths were 23.3 among unvaccinated individuals, 73.3 among fully vaccinated individuals with one additional dose, and 144 among fully vaccinated individuals with two or more additional doses.

From July 4 to 18, 2022, unvaccinated deaths averaged 13 per week, compared to 63 deaths among fully vaccinated individuals with one additional dose and 20 deaths among those with two or more additional doses.

From July 25 to August 29, 2022, the average weekly deaths among unvaccinated individuals were 28.7, while deaths among fully vaccinated individuals with one additional dose were 109.3, and deaths among those with two or more additional doses averaged 46.3.

In examining the average over the two-and-a-half-month period, fully vaccinated individuals with one additional dose (three doses) experienced the highest weekly death rate at 81.87, followed by those with two or more additional doses (four or more doses) at 70.1. The unvaccinated group had the lowest average, at 21.67, during the same period.

You can read the parliamentary response at the link below.

