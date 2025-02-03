Ontario Premier Doug Ford responds to the U.S. pausing its tariffs on Canada for 30 days following a phone call this afternoon between U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
Ford says, "Ontario will also pause our retaliatory measures. If President Trump proceeds with tariffs, we won’t hesitate to remove American products from LCBO shelves or ban American companies from provincial procurement."
Don't you just love it: "We have averted tariffs.."
avert /ə-vûrt′/
transitive verb
To keep from happening; prevent: synonym: prevent.
"averted an accident by turning sharply."
Similar: prevent
Really Doug?? You prevented this... you are a joke.
LOLOL Ford probably thinks that President Trump extended the Tariff because of his threats to Trump…what a complete egotistical and arrogant man. Canada will now get moving in patrolling our Borders …. As we should have always done!