In a new poll conducted by Research Co., nearly two-in-five Canadians have deemed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau the worst head of government since 1968.

The survey, conducted between August 19 and August 21, 2024, asked 1,002 adults across Canada to evaluate nine former and current prime ministers, yielding significant negative ratings for Trudeau.

According to the results, 38% of respondents consider Justin Trudeau to be the worst prime minister in recent Canadian history. This figure marks an increase of 8 percentage points since the previous poll in 2023. In stark contrast, former Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper came in a distant second, with 14% of Canadians considering him the worst leader, followed by Pierre Trudeau at 7%.

The regional breakdown highlights significant dissatisfaction with Justin Trudeau in Alberta, where 55% of respondents selected him as the worst prime minister. Similarly, in Manitoba and Saskatchewan, 52% shared this sentiment. Atlantic Canada and British Columbia were more moderate, with 39% of respondents disapproving of Trudeau's leadership, while Ontario registered 37% and Quebec 28%.

The poll also asked Canadians about the best prime minister since 1968, where Pierre Trudeau led with 18%, followed closely by Stephen Harper (16%) and Brian Mulroney (15%). However, Justin Trudeau's standing in this category continued to decline, as only 10% of Canadians considered him the best prime minister, down two points from last year.

An analysis of the past two years shows that Justin Trudeau has been grappling with declining poll numbers since July 2023, reflecting increasing discontent among voters.

You can read the Research Co. poll results at the link below.

https://researchco.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Release_PMs_CAN_04Sep2024.pdf