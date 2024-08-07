A new comprehensive peer-reviewed study from South Korea has shed light on some long-term risks associated with mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccinations, including a high incidence of myocarditis and pericarditis, as well as an increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS).

The study utilized data from the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) and the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), ensuring a thorough analysis of the healthcare data for over 99% of the Korean population. The observational period spanned over one year, providing robust insights into the long-term effects of mRNA vaccinations.

The research focused on mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) and mRNA-1273 (Moderna) and also included individuals with a history of cross-vaccination with non-mRNA vaccines AZD1222 (AstraZeneca) and Ad26.COV2.S (Johnson & Johnson).

The nationwide, population-based cohort study, involving over 9.2 million individuals, was conducted by researchers from Yonsei University Wonju College of Medicine and investigated whether mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are associated with an increased risk of autoimmune diseases.

The results showed that for most autoimmune diseases, such as alopecia areata, psoriasis, vitiligo, and rheumatoid arthritis, there was no significant increase following vaccination. However, the findings related to myocarditis, pericarditis, and Guillain-Barré syndrome were alarming.

The risk of myocarditis was significantly higher in the vaccinated cohort, with an adjusted hazard ratio (aHR) of 7.20, indicating a more than seven-fold increase in risk compared to the historical control cohort. This translates to a 620% increased risk of developing myocarditis after receiving the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

Pericarditis also showed a significant increase, with an aHR of 2.75, representing a nearly three-fold risk elevation. This corresponds to a 175% increased likelihood of developing pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination.

Finally, the study found a substantial increase in the risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disorder where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nerves outside the brain and spinal cord. The aHR for Guillain-Barré syndrome was 1.62, indicating a 62% higher risk compared to the historical control cohort.

You can read the study at the link below.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-024-50656-8