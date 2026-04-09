Toronto — A bombshell filing in the Ontario Small Claims Court on April 8, 2026, has revealed a tangled web of personal connections and criminal allegations involving former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, and the Toronto Star. The plaintiff, Canadian author of In Trudeau’s Kitchen, Jeffrey Brown, alleges that the newspaper breached its fiduciary duty to the public by suppressing evidence of high-level criminality that could have collapsed the Trudeau Liberal government years before his 2025 exit.



Brown's court filing details an unexpected personal history between him and the Prime Minister's family, which the plaintiff claims began in February 2017 after Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, shared some of Brown's writing on Facebook. This initial interaction reportedly sparked a multi-year connection involving the exchange of hundreds of emails, a telephone call, and a private meeting at the family's residence, Rideau Cottage, which Brown notes occurred at her request. Brown claims that he ultimately made three separate efforts to "disconnect" from Mrs. Trudeau and the political world surrounding the Trudeaus between September 2019 and June 2021. He claims that the nature of the responses to these attempts, coupled with his own experiences of the Trudeau family detailed in his book, In Trudeau’s Kitchen, led him to reach out to investigative journalists beginning in January 2021.



According to the filing, on October 21, 2021, a meeting took place between Brown and prominent Toronto Star investigative journalist Robert Cribb. Brown alleges that during a walk along Kew Beach in Toronto, Cribb revealed that the RCMP had discovered the Prime Minister was watching "kiddie porn" (underage pornography) on his devices while monitoring them for potential foreign compromise.



The filing claims the RCMP handed this information to the Toronto Star because they were facing "interactive restrictions" similar to those experienced during the SNC-Lavalin affair. Brown maintains that although Cribb allegedly confirmed the source was credible, the newspaper failed to fulfill its responsibility to share the information with the Canadian public.



The legal argument centers on a "fiduciary duty" Brown claims the Toronto Star owes the public due to its receipt of significant federal subsidies, which he notes reached approximately $115,000 per week in tax credits by 2022. Brown introduces a proposed new tort called "Enhanced Duty Breach," arguing that when a private media enterprise is kept afloat by taxpayer funds, it has a heightened obligation to report bravely on government misconduct. He claims that by choosing to "protect its market share" and filter information through a "politically convenient filter," the newspaper committed nonfeasance and negligent misrepresentation.



Brown is suing for the maximum allowed $50,000 in damages, linking the suppressed information to the continuation of the Trudeau government and the subsequent administration of Mark Carney.



The filing cites a litany of national issues, including the rise of tent cities, inflation, and personal safety concerns, as the "needlessly difficult reality" caused by the media's alleged nondisclosure. The claim includes $20,000 for pain and suffering related to mental distress, $20,000 for quantifiable monetary losses due to rising costs of living, and $10,000 in punitive damages to address the "plague" of withholding newsworthy material.

You can read the court filing at the link below.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UVZkrFig9W6idGzebFKS1p3GZY9o2-6h/view