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Tershia's avatar
Tershia
9h

My oh my, if true, this is no surprise - Trudeau was a true kakistocrat!

IMO These allegations completely fit Trudeau’s narcissistic personality of dishonesty, bullying, cowardice, intimidation, incompetence and more. Further more, there is something devilish in Trudeau’s ability to get the CBC and the RCMP to kowtow to his demands - not to mention all the Canadians who thought he walked on water and kept voting for him.

I don’t miss an opportunity to recommend people read Dr. Regina Watteel’s book - FISMAN’S FRAUD; The Rise of Canadian Hate Science. True to form, Trudeau’s sycophants downplayed this important book, which received praise from many medical specialists in the US.

We now have to contend with Carney, the next kakistocrat, who shares some similar traits, some even worse!

The downfall of Canada is surely happening.

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Mary Lucas's avatar
Mary Lucas
8h

I am concerned this will again be downplayed by the press.And too many Canadians will be happy to look the other way.If you are a Trudeau or in any way connected to the Liberal elite, you are not held accountable for your crimes. Outrageous, given the treatment given to Lich and Barber. In Canada, some are more equal than others.

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