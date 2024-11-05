A new CDC report published on October 31, 2024, has documented an all-time low in COVID-19 vaccine uptake among healthcare workers across the United States during the 2023–2024 respiratory virus season. This decline in vaccination coverage, highlighted in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, reflects a broader trend of vaccine hesitancy among healthcare staff, particularly in nursing homes and acute care hospitals, as COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to drop.

The CDC’s data shows that only 15.3% of healthcare workers in acute care hospitals and 10.5% of those in nursing homes received the updated 2023–2024 COVID-19 vaccine during the study period, which ran from October 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024. These rates are markedly lower than the previous year’s coverage, which was 17.8% in hospitals and 22.8% in nursing homes.

Vaccination rates varied by staff category within both hospitals and nursing homes. In acute care hospitals, employees reported a vaccination rate of 15.9%, licensed independent practitioners had a rate of 12.7%, and volunteers or trainees recorded 14.5% coverage. Nursing homes showed a similar spread, with licensed independent practitioners reporting the highest rate at 18.8%, compared to 10.0% for employees and 16.1% for trainees and volunteers.

One reason for the decline in COVID-19 vaccination is the lifting of federal mandates. In June 2023, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ended its requirement for healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The report also explored vaccine hesitancy, noting that many healthcare workers express reservations about the COVID-19 vaccine's effectiveness and safety. Recent surveys cited in the report by the CDC indicate that, while healthcare workers acknowledge the risks posed by COVID-19, they are often hesitant to get vaccinated or recommend vaccination to patients.

You can read the report at the link below.

https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/73/wr/pdfs/mm7343a2-H.pdf