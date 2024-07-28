In response to growing concerns about the potential side effects of COVID-19 vaccines, the Department of Defense (DoD) has been mandated to launch a comprehensive study under Section 725 of the NATIONAL DEFENSE AUTHORIZATION ACT. The study is aimed at investigating health conditions that may have developed in active-duty members of the United States Armed Forces following COVID-19 vaccination.

The Secretary of Defense is tasked with overseeing this study, which will include several key parameters:

Comprehensive Data Collection: Vaccine Type and Manufacturer : Differentiating data based on the specific vaccine received to identify any patterns related to particular brands.

Age Group Analysis : Categorizing information by the age of service members at the time of vaccination to assess age-related impacts.

Health Conditions : Documenting all health conditions that develop post-vaccination, ensuring that even conditions not directly attributable to the vaccine are noted.

Adverse Events: A detailed account of adverse events, including hyperimmune responses, with additional categorization based on the service members' infection history. Comparative Analysis: The study will assess the prevalence of identified health conditions among unvaccinated populations from 2017, 2018, and 2019, providing a baseline for comparison.

The Secretary of Defense is required to submit an annual report on the study’s findings to the Committees on Armed Services of the House of Representatives and the Senate. These reports, starting one year after the enactment of the Act and continuing for four subsequent years.

You can read the NATIONAL DEFENSE AUTHORIZATION ACT at the link below.

https://www.congress.gov/118/plaws/publ31/PLAW-118publ31.pdf