Monroe, LA – In a significant ruling, the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, presided over by Judge Terry A. Doughty, upheld a preliminary injunction favoring Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Children's Health Defense (CHD), and Connie Sampognaro in their case against various federal government officials and agencies.

The lawsuit was initiated by the Kennedy plaintiffs in response to alleged actions by federal government entities, including the Biden administration, the Surgeon General’s Office, the FBI, the CDC, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

The plaintiffs claimed that these government entities coerced social media platforms into censoring content related to the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly targeting views that were critical of government policies on mask mandates, vaccine mandates, and lockdowns.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent figure in the lawsuit and a presidential candidate for the 2024 election, was notably identified as a member of the so-called "Disinformation Dozen." This group was accused by the government of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, leading to increased scrutiny and censorship of their content on social media platforms.

The court's decision to uphold the preliminary injunction was influenced heavily by the precedent set in Murthy v. Missouri, a case that addressed similar issues of government pressure on social media platforms to censor content. Judge Doughty emphasized that the plaintiffs had demonstrated a substantial risk of future injury from government actions, satisfying the requirements for standing under Article III of the U.S. Constitution.

In his ruling, Judge Doughty stated, "The evidence presented shows that the Kennedy plaintiffs were directly targeted by government defendants for their views on COVID-19, and there is a substantial risk that such targeting will continue in the future."

Although the case is far from over, the ruling represents a significant victory for those advocating for free speech and against government overreach in the digital age.

You can read the ruling at the link below.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/Kennedy-v-Biden-Standing.pdf