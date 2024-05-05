In nutshell the SDG’s are part of a United Nations global push for 15-minute cities, a false climate change narrative, eliminating fossil fuels, and transitioning to electric or green alternatives in every possible way.

They also plan to fine you for leaving your 15-minute city, restrict how many kilometres you can fly a year or be fined, restrict you from how many articles of clothing you can buy in a year. Oh, and you’ll eat bugs, own nothing, and be happy.