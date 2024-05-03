LOOK: The New York Times has released an extensive article on injuries related to COVID-19 vaccines following a year-long investigation
The article discusses several individuals, including doctors, a nurse practitioner, and a therapist, who claim they were injured by the COVID-19 vaccines.
One notable quote from the article says, "The National Institutes of Health is conducting virtually no studies on COVID vaccine safety, several experts noted.”
You can read the article at the link below.
https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/03/health/covid-vaccines-side-effects.html
If thalidomide wasn't so obvious it would still be on the market.
Interesting the times letting the truth out...
If indeed the Covid virus even exists, it is no where as much of a problem as the mRNA injections (they are not vaccines by any stretch). Further, what is being called Covid, is easily treated with relatively inexpensive medications.
However, many governments are not allowing this treatment!
Now you know the UN's, the WEF's, the WHO's and governments' real intentions.