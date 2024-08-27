LOOK: A letter released today by Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg admits that the Biden administration pressured the social media giant to censor certain COVID-19 related posts.
Zuckerberg says in the letter, "I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it."
Too late. They are complicit in mass global genocide. Full stop.
It was Obvious at the Time! He’s just playing a CYA move! His loyalties are definitely Not to the American WAY or its Constitution. I am on my Fourth FB Page because I tried to share what I learned in PreMed and Beyond at an inconvenient time. I’m still banned from X/Twitter for the same Infraction.